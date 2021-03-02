Sabonis had 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers in Monday's loss to the Sixers.

The game was well out of reach by the end of the third quarter, but Sabonis still played a team-high 34 minutes, enabling him to finish with a respectable fantasy line. Still, Sabonis failed to record a double-double for the third straight game after notching four straight from Feb. 13 through Feb. 24.