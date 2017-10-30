Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Impressive in victory

Sabonis recorded 22 points (9-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 997-94 victory over the Spurs.

Sabonis received the start once again on Sunday with Myles Turner (concussion) missing a fifth consecutive game. He has been a revelation for the Pacers, collecting three double-doubles in his last four outings. While his scoring has been somewhat inconsistent to begin the season, he has found other ways to help his owners. Prior to tip-off, coach Nate McMillan expressed his desire to get more minutes for Sabonis upon Turner's return. This is great news for those that were able to get him off the waivers, and increases his season-long outlook.