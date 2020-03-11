Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Massive line against Boston
Sabonis went off for 28 points (13-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 loss to the Celtics.
Sabonis helped lead an impressive comeback attempt that fell just short, and he came awfully close to logging another triple-double. He already has more double-doubles (50) and triple-doubles (four) in this season alone than he did through his first three campaigns combined (47 double-doubles, zero triple-doubles).
