Sabonis recorded 30 points (12-21 FG, 0-3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Saturday's 133-132 OT loss to the Wizards.

As expected, Sabonis had his way with Washington's weak frontcourt, but his stellar play wasn't enough to close the deal, as Russell Westbrook ultimately sealed the deal in a must-win game for both teams. After his six-game absence, Sabonis has owned the frontcourt with Myles Turner (toe) out, averaging 26.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists over the past four games. The Pacers are currently on track to make the play-in sequence, but they'll need to keep pace with the Bulls, who are hot on their heels for the final spot.