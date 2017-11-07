Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Tuesday with bruised calf

Sabonis (calf) won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Sabonis' calf bruise is apparently giving him significant discomfort, rendering him unavailable Tuesday. In his stead, Al Jefferson will probably see a significant bump in playing time off the bench, while frontcourt starters Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner may both see more run than usual.

