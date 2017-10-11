Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Posts double-double in Tuesday's preseason win

Sabonis recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-89 win over Haifa Maccabi.

After struggling in his preseason debut against the Bucks, Sabonis has been impressive in the last two contests. It remains to be seen what type of role he will earn while coming off the bench behind Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young, but Sabonis could emerge as one of the team's top reserve contributors. With that being said, he'll likely have to beat out veteran center Al Jefferson and rookie forward T.J. Leaf, among others, for the leftover playing time.