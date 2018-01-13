Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday with sore shoulder

Sabonis is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to a sore left shoulder.

It seems likely Sabonis suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Cavaliers. More word on his status should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround. With Myles Turner (elbow) already ruled out, the Pacers could be thin at center if Sabonis is unable to take the floor. In that case, Al Jefferson and Ike Anigbogu would seemingly receive extra run.