Sabonis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

A sprained left ankle has sidelined Sabonis for the last two games, but he was a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls, so it looks like he's making decent progress. The Pacers will likely allow Sabonis to test it out in pregame before updating his status. Myles Turner (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hip) are also questionable for Indiana.