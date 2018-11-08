Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records fourth double-double of 2018-19

Sabonis registered 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 100-94 loss to the 76ers.

The double-double was Sabonis' fourth of the season, but his first since Oct. 24. Sabonis certainly wasn't slacking during his six-game double-double drought, however, as he averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting a blistering 73.3 percent from the field. The presence of Myles Turner continues to relegate Sabonis to the bench, but it hasn't had negative consequences on the latter's playing time. Sabonis has cleared 30 minutes in both of the past two games as coach Nate McMillan has shown more of a willingness to use the two big men alongside one another for brief spurts.