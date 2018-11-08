Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records fourth double-double of 2018-19
Sabonis registered 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 100-94 loss to the 76ers.
The double-double was Sabonis' fourth of the season, but his first since Oct. 24. Sabonis certainly wasn't slacking during his six-game double-double drought, however, as he averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting a blistering 73.3 percent from the field. The presence of Myles Turner continues to relegate Sabonis to the bench, but it hasn't had negative consequences on the latter's playing time. Sabonis has cleared 30 minutes in both of the past two games as coach Nate McMillan has shown more of a willingness to use the two big men alongside one another for brief spurts.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Productive off bench in loss to Rockets•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Erupts for career-high 30 points•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Efficient double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs seven boards in Monday's loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Monday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...