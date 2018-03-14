Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Ruled out Thursday
Sabonis (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Sabonis suffered a sprained left ankle during Tuesday's contest and while a subsequent X-ray came back negative after the game, he's still dealing with some discomfort and will need at least one game off for additional rest and recovery. Look for Sabonis to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward, with his next shot to get back on the court coming Saturday against the Wizards. Trevor Booker (ankle) and Al Jefferson will likely be the top options to see added minutes in the frontcourt for the duration of Sabonis' absence.
