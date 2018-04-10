Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will pick up start Tuesday
Sabonis will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, freelance journalist Mark Montieth reports.
The Pacers are giving a handful of usual starters the night off for rest Tuesday, which includes starting power forward Thad Young. With Young out of the lineup, Sabonis will pick up the start and should be in line for an uptick in his workload. With the potential for big minutes, Sabonis should have some viability as reasonably priced play for Tuesday's DFS slate, especially considering he's coming off a 30-point, eight-rebound performance against the Hornets this past Sunday.
