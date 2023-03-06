Nwora finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-122 win over Chicago.

After coming off the bench for his first six games as a Pacer, Nwora got the start at power forward Sunday with Aaron Nesmith (hip) sidelined and scored in double digits for the fourth straight game. The 24-year-old is averaging a tidy 13.5 points, 4.8 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.5 threes over that four-game stretch, giving him some strong DFS appeal until his salary catches up to his current production.