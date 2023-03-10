Nwora posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 134-125 overtime victory over the Rockets.
Nwora moved back to the bench Thursday after starting in the previous two games but actually played more minutes. He tied his second-highest point total of the season and has scored in double digits for six straight outings. Nwora is a sleeper fantasy option with his new team in Indiana.
