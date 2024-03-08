Turner provided 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 loss to Minnesota.

Turner blocked his most shots since Jan. 19 and extended his double-digit scoring streak to 13 games. During that stretch, the talented big man has averaged 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. The addition of Pascal Siakam hasn't significantly impacted Turner's overall production, but the latter is on pace to average below 2.0 blocks per game for the first time since 2017-18.