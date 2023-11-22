Turner ended Tuesday's 157-152 win over the Hawks with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 25 minutes.

Turner didn't have many touches on offense despite the fact the Pacers scored a whopping 157 points, but he was efficient when called upon duty while also doing what he does best -- blocking shots at will. Turner, who also finished one rebound shy of recording his fourth double-double of the season, has now swatted at least three shots in three of his last four contests.