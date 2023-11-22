Turner ended Tuesday's 157-152 win over the Hawks with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 25 minutes.
Turner didn't have many touches on offense despite the fact the Pacers scored a whopping 157 points, but he was efficient when called upon duty while also doing what he does best -- blocking shots at will. Turner, who also finished one rebound shy of recording his fourth double-double of the season, has now swatted at least three shots in three of his last four contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 17 points in win, fouls out•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Three blocks in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Strong from deep in 20-point game•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Hits for 22 in big win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nears double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up 20 points and 11 boards•