Turner produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Pelicans.

The 27-year-old center produced his third double-double in the last four games and 12th of the season. Turner has found another gear in February, and over his last nine contests he's averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.