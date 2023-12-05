Turner posted 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 122-112 victory over the Celtics.

Turner was clearly the better player in the paint during Monday's win, as the Celtics continued to struggle without Kristaps Porzingis (calf) in the lineup. The big man provides a veteran presence in one of the league's youngest rosters, and although double-double numbers have eluded him frequently this season, he's averaging over two blocked shots per game, padding his solid stat lines.