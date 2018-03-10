Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Turner totaled 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during a 112-87 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Turner turned in a strong effort in Friday's win as he secured his second double-double across the last four games. He also had at least two blocks for the third time in the last five games and the three three-pointers marked his highest total from downtown since late January.
