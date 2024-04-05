Coach Rick Carlisle said Turner, who's officially listed as questionable due to a finger injury, is expected to play Friday against the Thunder, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Turner missed Wednesday's loss in Brooklyn due to the right finger sprain he suffered in the game prior, but he's on track to return Friday. In March (19 games), Turner averaged 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.