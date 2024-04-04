Turner (finger) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus Oklahoma City.
Turner is in danger of missing his second straight contest Friday due to a sprained finger. If Turner is ruled out against the Thunder, Jalen Smith will likely draw another start.
