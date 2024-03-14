Turner finished with 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Turner led the Pacers in scoring for the second game in a row, and his five three-point makes were his most since Jan. 19 when he went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Turner has shot 50 percent or better in four of his last five games and has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five appearances.