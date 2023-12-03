Turner notched 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 144-129 victory over the Heat.

Turner struggled with a 5-for-14 shooting line against Miami in his previous game, but he was much more efficient Saturday in a contest during which the Pacers combined to shoot a ridiculous 65.9 percent from the field as a team. The big man added a team-high 10 boards in the win to finish with his fourth double-double of the campaign. With two blocks Saturday, Turner has collected at least one swat in 12 straight contests, and he ranks sixth in the league with 2.1 blocks per game.