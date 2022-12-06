Turner has been added to the Pacers' injury report ahead of Monday's game at Golden State due to a sore hamstring.
It's unclear what led to Turner's inclusion on the latest injury report, but suddenly his status will be something to monitor closely over the next couple of hours. The big man is coming off of a 24-point, nine-rebound, two-assist showing in Sunday night's 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers. If he's ultimately unable to go, Isaiah Jackson would likely be the primary beneficiary.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Impresses in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles from field Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts double-double and three swats•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nails seven threes Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 with 11 boards•