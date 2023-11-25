Turner ended Friday's 136-113 victory over Detroit with 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal over 27 minutes.

Turner posted his first double-double since Nov. 6, and the versatile big man continues to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. A steady scoring force who can also make an impact defensively as an elite blocker, Turner is averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game over his last six contests. He has recorded multiple blocks five times in that stretch.