Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns from injury with solid game
Turner produced 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Lakers.
Turner gave it a go with his sore ankle and ended up with a full complement of minutes on Monday.Turner and Al Jefferson are currently Indiana's only healthy options inside with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out, so Turner will be expected to log a few more minutes than normal as long as his ankle holds up.
