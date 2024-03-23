Turner finished Friday's 123-111 victory over the Warriors with 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five blocks across 27 minutes.

Turner struggled badly from the field in this one, as he had to deal with the tight defense from Draymond Green all game long, but he made the Warriors pay at the other end with his five blocks, finishing just one shy of tying his season-best mark in that category. Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game since the beginning of March and is proving to be a reliable asset on both ends of the court for Indiana.