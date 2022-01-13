Turner ended Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Celtics with 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes.

Turner led the Pacers in scoring on a dysfunctional night for the franchise. Turner is mired in a 1-for-16 slump from deep over his past five games. Ultimately, shooting 19.4 percent from deep and 65.0 percent from the free-throw line as a team Wednesday were averages too difficult to overcome for Indianapolis. Another tough task awaits when the Suns come to town Friday.