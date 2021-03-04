Turner scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds and four blocks across 28 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Turner remained fairly uninvolved in the offense and has combined to take only 15 shots from the field across his last two games. He's remained similarly quiet on the boards and is averaging only 3.0 rebounds across his last three contests. Despite the recent downturn in those areas, Turner bolstered his line Wednesday by recording three or more blocks for the fifth time in his last seven contests.