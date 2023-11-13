Turner had 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three blocks over 29 minutes in Sunday's 137-126 loss to the 76ers.
Turner was one of two Pacers to score 20-plus points, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the way with 25 points. Turner entered Sunday's game tied for 14th for blocks per game (1.7) and his performance was the third time he's recorded three blocks or more in a game this season. He's scored at least 15 points in seven of 10 games and will continue to get good looks when he shares the floor with Haliburton.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Strong from deep in 20-point game•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Hits for 22 in big win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nears double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up 20 points and 11 boards•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Notches first double-double of year•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 13, swats three shots•