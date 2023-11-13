Turner had 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three blocks over 29 minutes in Sunday's 137-126 loss to the 76ers.

Turner was one of two Pacers to score 20-plus points, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the way with 25 points. Turner entered Sunday's game tied for 14th for blocks per game (1.7) and his performance was the third time he's recorded three blocks or more in a game this season. He's scored at least 15 points in seven of 10 games and will continue to get good looks when he shares the floor with Haliburton.