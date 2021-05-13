Turner (toe) has no timetable to return from a right toe sprain, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner has been sidelined since April 18 with a partial plantar plate tear in his right big toe, and it doesn't sound likely that he will be available for a play-in game. No surgery is required for the injury, but the Pacers starting center may be done for the year after playing 47 games.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Remains out Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Out indefinitely with toe injury•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable with sprained toe•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Held without a block in return•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time decision for Sunday•