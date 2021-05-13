Turner (toe) has no timetable to return from a right toe sprain, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner has been sidelined since April 18 with a partial plantar plate tear in his right big toe, and it doesn't sound likely that he will be available for a play-in game. No surgery is required for the injury, but the Pacers starting center may be done for the year after playing 47 games.

