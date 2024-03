Toppin (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game versus the Warriors.

Toppin was in danger of missing his first game of the season before getting the green light. He has averaged 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals across 17.8 minutes over the previous five games. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload.