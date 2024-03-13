Siakam totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 victory over the Thunder.

The 29-year-old forward produced his 10th double-double of the season, and fifth in 25 games since being acquired by the Pacers. Three of those have come in the last seven games, but Siakam still hasn't quite regained the form he typically displayed with the Raptors -- over 10 contests since the All-Star break, he's averaging 19.1 points, 7.8 boards, 3.4 assists and 0.9 threes.