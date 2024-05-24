Siakam registered 28 points (13-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Siakam was Indiana's best player by a wide margin, as he missed just four of his 17 shots and also made his presence felt on the glass in a game where the Pacers looked outmatched in terms of physicality and intensity. Siakam should remain one of Indiana's primary offensive weapons in Game 3, and he would be in line for an even more prominent role in case Tyrese Haliburton (leg) doesn't play Saturday.