Pacers' Trevor Booker: Questionable with sprained ankle
Booker is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Raptors due to a sprained right ankle.
This is the first news of Booker dealing with an injury, which he likely sustained during the team's most recent game Tuesday against the 76ers. With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) also questionable, Booker could end up seeing extra run if he ends up available and Sabonis ends up on the shelf. If they both end up sidelined, T.J. Leaf and Al Jefferson would probably see expanded roles.
