Haliburton (back) is active for Sunday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Haliburton was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to bask spasms, but he's on the list of active players for Indiana. Whether he'll have any limitations due to his injury remains to be seen.
