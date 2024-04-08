Haliburton posted 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two blocks over 33 minutes in Sunday's 117-115 win over Miami.

Haliburton took the court Sunday despite entering the game questionable with back soreness, going on to hand out a game-best eight assists to go along with a quartet of rebounds and a team-high-tying pair of blocks in a double-digit scoring effort. Haliburton struggled shooting from the field, connecting on 30% of his shot attempts, but still ended two dimes shy of a double-double in a pivotal victory. Haliburton has recorded at least 10 points and eight assists in eight of his last 10 outings.