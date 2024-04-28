Haliburton is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to back spasms, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Haliburton is a late addition to the injury report due to a back issue that now has his status in question. If he is unable to go, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard will likely get a lot of action at the point.
