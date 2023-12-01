Haliburton had 44 points (15-28 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 8-12 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 142-132 loss to Miami.
The Pacers eventually faded late to lose the track meet, but Haliburton set a new career scoring high along the way, topping the 43 points he dropped on the Hornets less than a month ago. The double-double was also the 13th in 16 games for the fourth-year guard, and Haliburton leads the NBA in assists with 11.8 per game while also sitting just outside the top 10 with 27.0 points per contest.
