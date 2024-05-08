Haliburton (back) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Knicks.
Haliburton has been battling back spasms throughout the playoffs, but he'll play through the issue once again Wednesday. However, it's the back spasms could impact his effectiveness considering he scored just six points in 36 minutes during Game 1 on Monday.
