Haliburton closed with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 126-112 win over the Thunder.

Haliburton's streak of double-digit scoring ended at 16 games Friday, but he still managed to get his teammates involved with 11 assists. He's seen his shooting efficiency dip since missing 10 games due to a hamstring injury. Since March 1 Haliburton is averaging 17.2 points on 43.6 percent shooting, including 29.9 percent from three.