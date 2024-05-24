Haliburton will not return to Thursday's Game 2 against Boston due to left leg soreness. He finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes.

It's not clear what exactly Haliburton is dealing with, but he was visibly upset when he left the game. Haliburton wasn't moving around well and the Celtics took advantage of him defensively because of it. T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard are candidates to see more minutes if this injury lingers into Game 3.