Coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Haliburton (illness) to play Monday against the Celtics, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton missed Saturday's win over Miami due to a right knee injury but appears to have moved past that issue, as he was initially listed as questionable for Monday due to an illness. Either way, the superstar point guard is now trending more toward probable and will likely suit up for the quarterfinal matchup of the In-Season Tournament. However, Haliburton presumably won't be officially cleared until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.