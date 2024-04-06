Share Video

Link copied!

Haliburton is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Heat due to back soreness.

Haliburton is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 28 on Sunday, as the Pacers and Heat are both fighting to stay outside of the Play-In Tournament. If Haliburton is ruled out against Miami, T.J. McConnell will likely receive increased playing time.

More News