Haliburton recorded 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 140-123 victory over the Raptors.

Haliburton led both teams in scoring Tuesday, and it marked the first time since Jan. 3 against the Bucks that he's reached at least 30 points. He has struggled with his shot in the second half of the season, shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three on 7.5 attempts per game since the All-Star break. Haliburton will have to be at his very best for the Pacers' next game against the Cavaliers on Friday, which is a game that could give the winner home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.