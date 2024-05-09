Haliburton totaled 34 points (11-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Haliburton finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, putting up a game-high 34 points, including seven triples. Although the Pacers managed to put up a respectable total, their defense simply wasn't up to the task of slowing down the Knicks. With the series now shifting to Indiana, Haliburton will look to build on this performance in the hopes of keeping the series alive.