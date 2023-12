Haliburton (illness) is questionable to play in Monday's In-Season Tournament game against Boston.

Haliburton is dealing with an upper respiratory illness, which sidelined him for Saturday's win over Miami. Monday marks a quarterfinal game of the In-Season Tournament, which could bode well as an influencing factor for Haliburton's availability. Andrew Nembhard started in his place Saturday and would likely start again if Haliburton can't suit up.