Haliburton had 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists, one block and three steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 157-115 victory over the Hawks.
Haliburton led all players in Sunday's regular-season finale in assists while ending as one of seven Pacers with a double-digit point total to conclude the finale with a double-double. Haliburton, who also led Indiana with a trio of steals, ended the regular season with 44 double-doubles, including in two straight outings.
