Haliburton (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
No surprise here, as Haliburton was previously considered unlikely to play. Haliburton will be listed as day-to-day going forward as he deals with his knee bruise, so consider him questionable for Monday against the Celtics. Guys like T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin could get the chance to step up in Haliburton's absence.
