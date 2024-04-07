Haliburton (back) is active for Sunday's game against Miami, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Haliburton is dealing with back soreness, but he will suit up for his 32nd consecutive start in what is a pivotal contest for both parties involved -- with the winner taking over the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Haliburton scored just eight points across 36 minutes of action in Friday's win over Oklahoma City, but he averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists across three prior contests.