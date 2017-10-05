Pelicans' Alexis Ajinca: Not listed on injury report for Friday
Ajinca (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's preseason tilt with the Thunder.
Ajinca missed the preseason opener on Tuesday with what was described as a personal matter, but it appears he's ready to rejoin the team ahead of Friday's contest. That being said, Ajinca likely won't see minutes more than the teens on most nights once the regular season arrives, keeping him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.
